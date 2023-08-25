Unsatisfied man hits sex worker to get money back

SINGAPORE — After paying a woman twice to engage in sexual activities with him, a man claimed she was not worth the money.

He then hit her with a metal water bottle to get his $260 back.

Goh Jun Liang, 28, was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Tuesday (Aug 24) after he pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary causing hurt.

The identity of the victim, a Chinese national, is protected by a gag order.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shaun Lim said Goh, a Malaysian who was working as a packer in a pharmaceutical company, was browsing a website that advertised sexual services at about 7pm on April 16, 2023.

He found the profile of the victim, who advertised her services at $130 per activity, and arranged to meet her at her home that night.

When he got there at 8pm, Goh handed her $130 and they had sex. Afterwards, as they got dressed, he asked for a second round and gave her another $130.

However, as he had just had sex, Goh was unable to sustain an erection. The victim then performed a sex act on him. During the act, Goh was unhappy as he felt she had used too much force and caused him pain.

"He was also unhappy that the victim had called him troublesome, as he took a long time to ejaculate," said DPP Lim.

After he eventually managed to do so, they went to wash up.

As they were getting dressed, Goh felt the woman was not worth what he had paid and decided to get his money back by force.

When she turned her back on him, he picked up a metal water bottle on a table and hit her on her back and around her neck while demanding his money back.

To get Goh to stop, she agreed to return the $260. He only stopped hitting her after she did so.

After he left, the victim called a friend before making a police report.

She suffered swelling on her right shoulder and her head was still hurting hours after the attack.

DPP Lim urged the court to impose a sentence of six to 12 weeks' jail, citing the use of a weapon as among the aggravating factors.

For voluntarily causing hurt, Goh could have been jailed for up to three years, fined or both.

