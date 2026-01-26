Unsecured cargo falls off lorry along PIE, narrowly missing nearby vehicles

Several pieces of what appears to be large cable trunking were seen falling off the back of a lorry travelling along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday (Jan 24), narrowly missing nearby vehicles as the unsecured load fell onto the road.

The incident involving a silver Toyota lorry, believed to have happened at around 10.30am, was captured on dashcam footage and shared to the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante the same day.

A woman in the vehicle driving behind the lorry can be heard screaming as its cargo started falling in front of her, while her driver swerved to the right.

The latter then caught up to the lorry and sounded his horn to alert the heavy goods vehicle's driver, who seems unfazed, of the incident.

In the comments section of the Facebook post, several netizens noted that the lorry’s load appeared unstable, while others shared similar experiences.

"Never tie the load. The load position is wrong. Must put red cloth to indicate long load," wrote one user.

Another added: "Once I was on my bike and in front (of me) was a Malaysian lorry carrying huge carton boxes. Boxes started flying just like in this video — about five or six boxes. The driver didn't realise and kept on driving for more than 500m. I had to overtake and make him stop to let him know."

Under the law, the penalty for failing to secure a load on a vehicle is a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

AsiaOne has reached out to police for comment.

