Unwell firefighter taken to hospital after kitchen fire at Boon Lay flat

A firefighter who felt unwell while attending to a fire which broke out in a Boon Lay flat on Thursday (July 24) evening was taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne it was alerted to a kitchen fire in a fifth-floor unit at Block 197D Boon Lay Drive at about 6.20pm.

Photos and videos of the incident posted to Facebook show white smoke billowing into the air as firefighters arrived.

Residents had gathered at the playground and walkways below the block.

A reporter from Chinese publication 8world who was at the scene heard glass shattering. About 100 had evacuated, according to the report.

SCDF said the fire was extinguished with a water jet and a hose reel.

A firefighter experienced fatigue and felt unwell during the operation. He was assessed by a paramedic and taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for further checks.

The firefighter has since been discharged and given three days of medical leave.

The fire was likely caused by unattended cooking, according to preliminary findings.

"SCDF would like to remind the public not to leave any cooking or heating activities unattended, and any gas or electric supply should be switched off when not in use," it added.

