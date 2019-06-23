UOB banking customers hit by near 2-hour service outage affecting ATMs, mobile app

Some banking customers took to social media to air their grievances, posting to UOB's Facebook page to complain about the service disruption.

SINGAPORE - Customers of United Overseas Bank (UOB) were unable to access several banking services for close to two hours on Saturday (June 22).

Some of them took to social media to air their grievances, posting to UOB's Facebook page to complain about the service disruption.

Complaints started surfacing on other social media platforms as well after 5pm.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an UOB spokesman confirmed that ATM, card payment, internet banking and mobile application services were disrupted shortly after 5pm on Saturday.

We apologise to our customers who were not able to use a number of our services earlier this evening. Our ATMs, card... Posted by UOB on Saturday, 22 June 2019

All services were restored by 6.45pm, the spokesman said, apologising to customers affected by the disruption.

Facebook user Lim Kun Tee wrote in a post at 6.13pm: "Are the iBanking Services down? I can't even use my card for the payment gateway!"

Another user, Tien Goh, said that she was unable to access ATM and online banking services as well.

In a post at 6.40pm, Facebook user Vik Ramakrishna said that he was unable to access cash withdrawal and internet banking services. He was told that the service disruption was an islandwide issue when he contacted UOB's customer support, he wrote.

Some customers also wrote about their inability to make payments with the card.

Twitter user @yoonsy said that she was unable to use her card for Nets and contactless payments, and was unable to get through to the bank's customer service hotline.

In its response, UOB did not specify the cause of the service disruption.

"We thank you for your patience and once again, are sorry for the inconvenience caused," the spokesman said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.