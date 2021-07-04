UOB service disruption affects internet banking and ATMs

SINGAPORE - Customers of United Overseas Bank (UOB) found themselves unable to access internet banking or use UOB automated teller machines (ATMs) on Sunday (July 4).

The disruption began just before noon, preventing customers from logging in via the banking app UOB Mighty.

UOB acknowledged the disruption in a statement on Facebook at about 1pm.

"We are sorry for the disruption you may be experiencing when trying to use UOB Mighty or internet banking," it said.

"We are working to resolve the matter as soon as possible. Our apologies for the inconvenience caused."

Access to some of the affected services is believed to have been restored at around 3pm.

Update as of 2:15 pm: Thank you for your patience. UOB Mighty and our Personal Internet Banking services are now fully... Posted by UOB on Saturday, July 3, 2021

The UOB disruption comes less than three weeks after DBS Bank faced a glitch that caused customers to be charged twice for transactions made on credit and debit cards.

The bank apologised for the incident on June 18 and said it was due to a payment processing glitch.

Affected customers were refunded automatically the next day.

The Straits Times has contacted UOB for comment.

ALSO READ: Private-hire driver left with negative $250 in bank balance after duplicate transactions caused by DBS glitch

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.