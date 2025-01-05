Upcoming Budget to provide more help for Singaporeans: PM Wong

SINGAPORE – More help will be provided to Singaporeans in February, when the new Budget is announced.

During a visit to Jalan Besar GRC on Jan 4, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he knows that many Singaporeans are concerned about challenges such as the cost of living, and the Government is dealing with that head-on.

On Jan 3, $300 worth of CDC vouchers was disbursed to every Singaporean household.

PM Wong said: “I hope this will be a good start for you, and it will help you as you prepare for the year ahead.

“We will continue to provide more help for Singaporeans. The Budget is coming next month.”

He added: “So we will continue to look at schemes and programmes and ways in which we can provide more help for Singaporeans, for cost of living, for your daily concerns and, importantly, to help all of us realise our dreams and aspirations together.”

With 2025 also marking the Republic’s diamond jubilee, or SG60, PM Wong said people can see how much Singapore has progressed, because everyone worked together, especially the Pioneer and Merdeka generations.

He added: “SG60 is a time for us not just to celebrate. It’s a time for us to reflect on how far we have come as a country, on who we are as a people, and importantly, on what kind of Singapore we would like to see going forward for the next generation.”

Since being sworn in as prime minister in May 2024, he has visited different constituencies including Tanjong Pagar, Ang Mo Kio and Tampines. This is his first such visit in 2025.

PM Wong took part in the “SG60 Build with Love” initiative at Kreta Ayer Square, which will see 1,000 underprivileged households in Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng (KAKS) receiving KAKS SG60 gift boxes.

Organised by the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng grassroots organisations, this community-driven project aims to foster unity, inclusivity and care among residents while celebrating SG60.

PM Wong joined 60 residents in completing the largest Singapore map made from SG60 gift boxes.

Jalan Besar GRC MPs Josephine Teo, Heng Chee How, Denise Phua and Wan Rizal, and Potong Pasir MP Sitoh Yih Pin were also present

PM Lawrence Wong greeting patrons at Chinatown Complex on Jan 4. Photo: The Straits Times

As part of the initiative, about 1,000 KAKS residents and volunteers assembled the gift boxes and composed personalised messages for recipients of the boxes. The boxes contain items including an SG60 cushion and blanket, a towel and insect repellant, sponsored by corporate partners and donors.

Pre-schoolers like Timaeus Eliran, five, contributed by drawing SG60 message cards for the beneficiaries.

His father, security officer Manivannan Jayasilan, 51, said he hopes his son will learn how Singapore has progressed over the years.

He added: “We must sustain peace in Singapore. In many other parts of the world, there’s a lot of trouble.”

Mrs Teo, who is Minister for Digital Development and Information, said the spirit of caring and sharing must be in the heart of Singapore.

“This initiative truly embodies the spirit of ‘together we grow’. It’s not just about the gift boxes; it’s about how we all come together to create a more inclusive and caring community,” she said.

Retiree Quek Tiong Swee, 77, a long-time Kreta Ayer resident, has over the years captured Singapore’s transformation through his photographs.

He said: “It’s heart-warming to see the younger generation joining hands with us to celebrate Singapore’s 60th anniversary and continue building a caring society. I hope Singapore will continue to progress year by year.”

PM Lawrence Wong (second from left) and Jalan Besar GRC MP Josephine Teo (in red) with representatives from the Chinatown Complex Hawkers’ Association at the Chinatown Complex food centre on Jan 4. Photo: The Straits Times

After the event, PM Wong walked around Chinatown Complex, where he greeted and took photographs with surprised diners and shoppers. He stopped by for a Chinese New Year lohei session at the food centre with representatives from the Chinatown Complex Hawkers’ Association.

PM Wong then visited PCF Sparkle Care @ Kreta Ayer, an eldercare service centre, with Mrs Teo. This space will be expanded from 4,951 sq ft to 9,364 sq ft by October, nearly doubling the capacity from 45 to 85 daycare places.

The expansion will enable the centre to introduce new features such as a reading corner and tailored dementia care services.

Madam Yong Chew Hing, 85, who has been attending the centre for about a year, completed a piece of pop-up art with PM Wong during his visit.

She said: “I’m scared of dementia. I hope to meet more new friends and keep active with activities like drawing and handicraft.”

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.