Upgraded Changi Airport Terminal 3 basement features new event space and indoor garden

The revamped basement has a new atrium space ST3PS and an indoor garden, both covering a floor area of 440 sq m, close to the size of a basketball court.

SINGAPORE - Visitors to Changi Airport's Terminal 3 (T3) can now watch live football matches on a big screen and enjoy live performances at its revamped basement two, which also features an indoor garden.

By June, visitors can also shop at Japanese discount chain Don Don Donki, which will open a 30 sq m store at the T3 departure hall.

The atrium, shaped like an amphitheatre, can accommodate more than 200 people. It has a high-definition screen spanning 6m wide and 3.5m high, which shows free daily movie screenings, on top of football matches.

Space is also available for art groups to perform at the area.

The indoor garden, located beside the atrium, showcases orchids and other plants. A large-scale sculptural installation will be put up there from May.

The space where ST3PS is located was previously unused, and upgrading works started in mid-October.

The completion of the works comes ahead of the April 17 opening of Jewel Changi Airport, which has over 280 shops as well as food and beverage outlets.

At a media event on Friday (March 8) showcasing the new offerings at the T3 basement, Changi Airport Group's vice-president for landside concessions James Fong said: "The refreshed T3 and Jewel are part of efforts to make shopping and dining at the airport more exciting, and to give families a reason to come to the airport."

New food options have also opened at the revamped basement.

These comprise airport-themed foodcourt Terminal M by the Ministry of Food (MOF) group, which features Korean, Chinese and Japanese cuisine, Japanese two-in-one concept Ramen Champion and Hokkaido Paradise, Thai cuisine and dessert Saap Saap Thai and Saap Saap Thai Desserts, as well as local coffee joint Mr Teh Tarik Express.



Photo: The Straits Times

Another new option is a dining outlet comprising Stuff'd, Crave and new brand Coffee Boy.

More brands are expected to start business by June. These include Tai Cheong Bakery which will serve Hong Kong dishes, and a dual-concept restaurant featuring both Le Shrimp Ramen and Canton Paradise Noodle and Congee.

Mr Fong said: "We know that many fond memories are forged at Changi - families gathering for a meal before sending off loved ones on a flight, spotting planes and enjoying the play facilities - and we want to continue to make the airport a go-to destination for the whole family."

