2 nabbed in Upper Cross St anti-drink driving operation as Traffic Police trials new breathalyser

1,023 persons have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in just the first seven months of this year - an increase of 6.6 per cent from the same period in 2024 - despite repeated warnings from the Traffic Police (TP) that drink driving constitutes a dangerous and irresponsible act.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance drink driving enforcement capabilities, TP has started trialling the use of a handheld breath evidential analyser (HBEA) in its enforcement operations, since Sept 5.

Unlike the current handheld breath analyser (HBA) device - which is used as a preliminary screening tool - the HBEA produces accurate readings that can be used as evidence in legal proceedings.

This means that police officers will no longer need to administer a second breath evidential test using a different machine at its headquarters in Ubi. If adopted, TP officers will not only be able to ensure accurate measurements before alcohol levels diminish, but streamline its processes.

Such breath evidential analysers are known to conform to the International Organisation of Legal Metrology’s standards.

On-the-spot results which can be used in Court

AsiaOne was among members of the media present to witness the trial use of HBEA during an anti-drink driving enforcement operation along Upper Cross Street just after midnight on Saturday (Sept 20).

The usually brisk but busy five-lane carriageway was reduced to just one passable lane during the operation.

As vehicles funnelled in to the traffic stop from Cross Street and New Bridge Road, traffic began to buildup and some impatient motorists started sounding their sounds.

TP officers were observably undeterred as they continued to peer into motor vehicles forming up to assess every motorist.

At around 12.20am, TP officers stopped a male driver suspected of drink driving for further checks.

Once he had stopped safely, other police officers moved forward to escort the driver out of his vehicle to a holding area. The 43-year-old man, who appeared calm throughout, was asked if he had consumed alcohol before driving.

He duly admitted and a breath test was administered using the HBA as a preliminary screening.

After approximately 15 seconds, the screen turns red - a sign that his alcohol levels may be over the legal drink-driving limit - and the man was brought to his car to collect his personal belongings and hand over his car keys.

He was then searched and detained.

The man was then led to the HBEA station where officers carefully explained the steps he would next undergo.

His first try was unsuccessful as he did not blow into the mouthpiece for the specified duration required by the HBEA.

On his second try, the HBEA sounded, indicating a reading above the legal limit.

Currently, the maximum limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath or 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

In March this year, then-Minister of State for Home Affairs Associate professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim announced that the police is reviewing the drinking limits as part of measures to reduce drink-driving incidents, with details to be announced at a later date.

Once the results were printed, signed and acknowledged, the man was arrested and led to a waiting police car. His car was later towed away.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old woman, who was also stopped for suspected drink driving, also failed her breath test on the HBEA. She too was arrested on the spot.

“We would like to remind all motorists not to drink and drive. If you would like to drink, do not drive. Take public transport, call a taxi, or arrange for a designated driver to take you home,” said TP’s head of operations, Superintendent of Police Muhammad Firdaus Abdul Raub.

