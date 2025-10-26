Woman, 44, arrested after allegedly attacking 2 others with knife at Upper Serangoon Road

A woman who allegedly attacked two other women with a knife at Upper Serangoon Road on Sunday (Oct 26) has been arrested.

In a statement, the police said they had received a call for assistance at about 12.20pm to 756 Upper Serangoon Road.

The address appears to be the location of Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre.

According to police, the 44-year-old woman was detained by members of the public upon officers' arrival.

She was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon, and she will also be referred for psychiatric assessment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had acted alone, said police.

They added that the two women, aged 36 and 44, sustained injuries during the attack and were taken conscious to hospital.

Another 59-year-old man who had helped detain the woman sustained minor injuries but did not wish to be sent to the hospital.

A knife was seized as case exhibit and investigations are ongoing.

