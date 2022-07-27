'The Upside Down': Pipe leakage in Peninsula Shopping Centre reminds netizens of Stranger Things

Is this the Upside Down or Peninsula Shopping Centre? Don't worry, Vecna's not coming to town.

In a TikTok video posted by Febsatulapan on Monday (July 25), black liquid could be seen leaking from the ceiling in a common corridor and pooling up on the floor at Peninsula Shopping Centre.

The TikTok video has racked up over 85,200 views, with the scene reminding netizens of the 'Upside Down', an alternate dimension in the Netflix show Stranger Things.

Vecna is a character from that show.

In the comments section, some netizens compared that scene to the Stranger Things series while others linked the pool of liquid to the black goo in the movie Venom.

Show references aside, other users also came up with pretty creative explanations for the leak.

"Sorry I was washing my paintbrushes upstairs but the sink clogged," chimed one user.

And while these netizens seemed rather alarmed at the black liquid flowing down from the pipes, the proprietor of a clothes alteration shop — the unit located directly next to the pipe at the mall — seemed rather nonplussed about the incident.

During a phone interview with AsiaOne, the woman, who is in her 70s said in Mandarin: "It was an accident, it has happened before at another corner on the same level."

This woman, who declined to be named, said she wasn't too concerned as the black liquid did not seep into her unit.

The woman, who has been operating her business at the mall for over two decades, added that the cleaners took an hour or so to mop up the mess rather quickly, so her business wasn't affected.

"One or two hours doesn't make much of a difference, the losses that we made during the Covid-19 lockdown were much worse," she added.

A spokesman from the mall told AsiaOne that the black liquid was from a drainage pipe leakage that occurred at around 11.50am on Monday, and that the problem has since been rectified with no units affected.

He also clarified that the leakage was not harmful.

"We called a contractor to fix the issue and our cleaners were cooperative," said the spokesperson.

