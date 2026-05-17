Public chase down man who allegedly took upskirt photos at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station

Members of the public jumped in to restrain a man who allegedly took upskirt photographs at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station on Friday (May 15) night.

According to videos circulating online, the man was seen sprinting down an escalator, brushing past another woman along the way.

Someone can be heard shouting for the man to stop, accusing him of taking videos of a woman. Another person also accused the man of being a "pervert" in Mandarin.

As the suspect ran through the crowd, several individuals begin to give chase, eventually restraining the man who had fallen to his knees.

The man was later seen with his shirt torn open, the milk tea he had been carrying spilled on the station floor.

A photograph of the incident shows a SBS Transit staff member speaking into a communications device with his hand on the man's shoulder.

Among those chasing the man was a woman who alleged that the man had been snapping pictures of her from Somerset MRT station, MS News reported.

She had followed the suspect to Dhoby Ghaut alongside a man in orange who also helped restrain the suspect.

When SBS Transit staff arrived at the scene, however, the accused denied having taken any upskirt photographs, telling staff to check his phone, local media reported.

He was then escorted to the station's office for his phone to be checked.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said that they received a call for assistance at 11 Orchard Road around 10pm.

A 30-year-old man sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital, the police added.

He is assisting with investigations for intentional harassment. Police investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has contacted SBS Transit for more information.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com