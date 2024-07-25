Uptick in anti-Singapore sentiments on social media elevates terrorism threat: ISD

An uptick in anti-Singapore sentiments on social media from regional extremist elements has elevated the threat of a terrorism attack in Singapore.

One reason behind this is Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023, which led to an re-escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict, said the Internal Security Department (ISD) on Thursday (July 25).

"The conflict has generated emotive responses worldwide, including acts of violence, and terrorist elements have leveraged the conflict to further their agenda and called for attacks," the agency added.

ISD, the national agency in charge of monitoring and addressing potential security threats, noted in this year's Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report that there are regional netizens who perceive Singapore to be pro-Israel.

"There have been posts on social media urging for attacks against Singapore using 'bombs' and 'rockets', and calling for Singapore to be 'destroyed' and 'wiped out'," ISD said.

Heightened tensions in the Middle East have also raised concerns that state actors and their proxies may engage in attacks against adversaries, which would lead to Singapore's interests being caught in the crossfire.

In recent months, at least two Singapore-flagged vessels have been struck in attacks that the Yemen-based Houthis claimed to be targeted at Israel-linked vessels, ISD said.

On March 8, the Houthis fired two missiles at Singapore-flagged cargo ship Propel Fortune in the Gulf of Aden, but missed their target.

And on July 19, the Houthis struck Singapore-flagged vessel Lobivia with missiles and drones, causing a fire on the container ship.

ISD also noted that transnational terrorist groups have plotted attacks against Israeli and Jewish interests in countries outside of conflict zones.

"While there is no indication of an imminent threat to Singapore, vigilance is required, given that militants linked to these groups have previously planned and conducted terrorist attacks here," ISD said.

Members of public should remain strongly vigilant

The authorities will not always be able to neutralise terrorist plots before they are actualised, ISD said, adding that it is critical that members of the public remain strongly vigilant to the possibility of a terrorist attack on Singapore.

The SGSecure movement, which was launched in 2016, entered a new phase last July with a new tagline 'What's Your Role?' to inspire Singaporeans and leverage their individual strengths to help counter terrorism.

SGSecure has continued to develop new programmes and augment existing initiatives to better engage and mobilise the community in keeping Singapore safe.

These efforts include the five SGSecure roadshows that saw 13,000 visitors after its launch last September.

Another initiative is the Community Response Roundtable by the Ministry of Home Affairs and People's Association, which aims to enhance emergency preparedness and response at community level.

