URA Draft Master Plan: Developing Bishan as business node rivalling Paya Lebar Central being studied

Plans to develop Bishan into a business node like Paya Lebar Central are being studied under the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) Draft Master Plan (DMP) 2025.

In a video posted to Facebook on Thursday(June 26), Minister for National Development and Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Chee Hong Tat stated this will make it easier for to Bishan and Marymount residents to travel to work.

"This means new office spaces (in Bishan) that could match the scale of Paya Lebar Central — around 200,000sq m — bringing workplaces closer to where you live," he said.

Other projects for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC under DMP 2025 include a new hawker centre, which will be integrated with the revamped Bishan bus interchange, as well as a Bishan Polyclinic.

"Works for these new developments will start within this term, and will take several years to complete," said Chee.

Moreover, completed cycling paths in Bishan Town Centre will allow easier access to upcoming recreational spaces like the North-South Corridor and Kallang River and a pedestrian mall linked to transport hubs and community facilities will be built at Bishan Place Road.

An "active street" for residents to walk and cycle along Bishan Road to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park is also in the works, the minister said.

He concluded the video by inviting residents of the GRC to visit the DMP 2025 exhibition when it is displayed at Toa Payoh HDB Hub from Aug 9 to 17.

