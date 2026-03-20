URA appoints Adele Tan as new CEO, Yvonne Lim takes over as new chief planner

Adele Tan Shiao Ling, deputy chief executive officer (CEO) and chief planner at the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), will be appointed the authority's chief executive officer from Sept 1, said the Ministry of National Development (MND) and URA on Friday (March 20).

She will take over from Lim Eng Hwee, who was appointed to the role in 2017. Tan's present roles will be taken over by Yvonne Lim Li Chuen, who is presently group director of physical planning at URA.

Tan, 52, formerly chief infrastructure planning officer at MND, was appointed to her current role as deputy CEO and chief planner in June 2023.

She has spent nearly 30 years in various public service portfolios across environmental sustainability, liveability, and infrastructure planning.

MND and URA highlighted that Tan had steered the review of the Draft Master Plan 2025 and shaped development strategies over the next 10 to 15 years through extensive public engagement.

She also led the long-term plan review (LTPR) in 2022, integrating major national priorities into a plan to guide Singapore's development for the next 50 years and beyond.

"Tan pushed the boundaries of planning innovation to better optimise Singapore's limited land. This included advancing the use of underground space by driving stronger coordination in the planning of infrastructure, storage, and utilities," MND and URA added.

Outgoing CEO helped shape Singapore as a vibrant city

Lim, 60, rose to his present post in 2017. He was formerly deputy CEO and chief planner at URA.

He is credited with delivering several land use reviews such as the 2019 and 2025 editions of the Draft Master Plan, as well as the LTPR in 2022.

MND and URA paid tribute to his commitment to public and stakeholder engagement, which they said helped foster a more inclusive land use planning process in Singapore by creating more opportunities for people to share their feedback and aspirations.

Beyond shaping development plans such as Jurong Lake District, Paya Lebar Air Base, and the rejuvenation of Orchard Road, Lim is also said to have steered URA's efforts to shape Singapore as a vibrant city with a rich identity.

"Recreational spaces were made more accessible and inclusive for Singaporeans, through islandwide projects like the Rail Corridor and the Recreation Master Plan as part of the Draft Master Plan 2025.

"In addition, he stewarded initiatives that celebrate heritage and identity and enliven the city, including the establishment of Identity Corridors and placemaking at key precincts like Marina Bay and Singapore River," MND and URA added.

Incoming deputy CEO and chief planner

Yvonne Lim Li Chuen, 49, has held a range of policy and leadership roles within and outside URA.

In her present role as group director of physical planning, she led the conceptualisation and implementation of land use plans.

MND and URA said she has driven successful Master Plan reviews since 2015, and strengthened public communication, public and stakeholder engagement.

She also led the planning and execution of public engagement for the Draft Master Plan 2025, which saw over 220,000 people engaged and nearly 250,000 visitors to the exhibition.

"Under her leadership, key growth areas such as Jurong Lake District and new housing areas such as the former Bukit Timah Turf City were shaped through close collaboration with agencies, community stakeholders and the private sector, translating strategic intent into implementable plans for high-quality developments on the ground," MND and URA added.

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editor@asiaone.com