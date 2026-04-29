US Army's Pacific chief in Singapore for introductory visit

The commanding general of the United States Army Pacific, General (GEN) Ronald Patrick Clark is on a three-day visit to Singapore till Wednesday (April 29).

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said GEN Clark is making his introductory visit after assuming command in November 2024.

"The Singapore Army and the United States Army Pacific interact regularly through high-level visits, professional exchanges and bilateral and multilateral exercises," Mindef said.

The ministry added that these interactions have helped deepen the mutual understanding between personnel from both armies.

GEN Clark called on Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad on Tuesday.

They reaffirmed the "excellent and long-standing" defence relations between the two countries, discussed efforts to enhance defence cooperation between the two militaries.

The general also called on Chief of Army Major-General Cai Dexian and visited the army's Combat Service Support Command at Kranji Camp III, where he was briefed on its role as a logistics hub for the SAF — using technology and innovation to support the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) operations.

He was also given a tour of Safti City, where he was briefed on how smart instrumentation and battlefield effects simulators are employed to enhance training realism and effectiveness for the SAF.

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editor@asiaone.com