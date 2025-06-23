US attack on Iran: Singapore Airlines halts flights to Dubai

All Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights to and from Dubai have been cancelled till Wednesday (June 25).

In an update posted to their website today, the national carrier cited the uncertain "geopolitical situation in the Middle East" as a reason for the cancellations.

The SQ494 flight from Singapore to Dubai, and the SQ495 flight from Dubai to Singapore, have been cancelled till June 25.

SIA also said that the situation remains "fluid", and that its other flights between Singapore and Dubai may be subsequently affected.

The airline advised customers to stay updated on the latest information on their flights through the SIA flight status page.

Cancellations by other airlines

Other airlines are also reportedly weighing their options amid the US-Iran crisis.

French airline Air France cancelled flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh on Sunday and Monday, while Finnair cancelled flights from Doha until Tuesday, reported Reuters.

Air France has also suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv indefinitely, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

US carrier United Airlines has also suspended all flights to Tel Aviv until July 31 and will "continue to evaluate an appropriate return date with the safety of our customers and crews as our top priority", reported UK's The Independent.

