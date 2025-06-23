US bombing of Iran: Singaporean among 24 evacuated

A Singaporean has been evacuated from Iran alongside 17 Malaysians and six Iranians with close ties to citizens of Malaysia.

The group arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 at 10.50pm on Sunday (June 22) via Malaysia Airlines flight MH781 from Bangkok, Thailand, said the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in a statement on the same day.

Coordinated by the Malaysian Embassy in Tehran, the evacuation involved the group travelling 1,120 km across Iran to the Turkmenistan border.

Leading them was Malaysia's Ambassador to Iran, Khairi Omar, who described the process as "challenging but successful" amid rising security concerns in the region, reported The Star.

"We took a route far from the western frontlines, moving eastward out of Tehran by road," Khairi told Malaysian media shortly after arriving.

"It was a long trip — over 24 hours on the road — and we even had to spend a night at the border."

The group's subsequent flights from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan to Bangkok, and then Malaysia, were facilitated and coordinated by the Embassy of Malaysia in Ashgabat and the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok respectively, said MOFA.

It also expressed its "deepest appreciation and gratitude" to the governments of Iran, Turkmenistan and Thailand for their close co-operation, which "enabled the smooth and safe repatriation of these individuals".

"This evacuation operation reflects the Government of Malaysia's continued commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens," said MOFA.

It also stated that the Embassy of Malaysia in Ashgabat had previously assisted with the movement and flight arrangements for citizens of Brunei Darussalam returning home from Turkmenistan.

"The inclusion of a Singaporean citizen in this operation, along with the assistance extended to the citizens of Brunei Darussalam, further reflects Malaysia's readiness to provide support to nationals of fellow Asean member states, in line with the spirit of regional solidarity," it added.

Oman aids evacuation of 3 more Singaporeans

In a statement on Monday, a spokesperson from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed that a Singaporean was evacuated with a group of Malaysians and other nationals from Iran to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan with the assistance of the government of Malaysia.

The spokesperson also said that MFA has been providing consular assistance to Singaporeans in Iran since conflict between Iran and Israel broke out. This includes exploring evacuation options in the absence of a Singapore diplomatic mission in Iran.

Additionally, a family of three Singaporeans, along with a group of Omanis and other nationals, was evacuated from Tehran, Iran to Muscat, Oman with the help of the latter's government.

"The Singapore Embassy in Muscat and the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur worked closely with their host governments and embassy counterparts to facilitate the Singaporeans' departure from Iran," said the spokesperson.

MFA has also provided necessary consular assistance to seven other Singaporeans in Iran who have left via the Iran-Armenia land border and the port of Bandar Abbas, to the United Arab Emirates, according to the ministry.

"The Singapore Government would like to express its deepest appreciation and gratitude to the governments of Oman and Malaysia for facilitating the safe return of our citizens," said the spokesperson.

