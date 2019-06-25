US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans' alternative to chewing gum

PHOTO: Facebook/Tastemade Travel
Kimberly Foo
AsiaOne

Talk about a blur sotong moment. 

In an attempt to paint Singapore as an exotic Asian city, US media company Tastemade ruffled the feathers of some people online after they claimed that Singaporeans have been eating dried cuttlefish as a chewing gum substitute. 

In a Facebook video posted on June 7, Tastemade Travel featured the snack they found in Chinatown. 

Describing the snack as a "weird gum alternative that won't freshen your breath", the video goes on to say that dried cuttlefish is a creative way to go around the ban on chewing gum import, which was implemented in 1992. 

There is something fishy about this gum alternative...

Posted by Tastemade Travel on Friday, 7 June 2019

The host is then seen tasting a savoury version of the snack. The clip explained that the shreds disappear after a few chews but the fishy taste would linger in the mouth.

The video ends with a question, "Would you chew on cephalopods?", which was followed by a thumbs down from the host of the video segment. 

Of course, Singaporean Facebook users are bewildered at the claims made in the video. Most are angry that Tastemade had failed to do proper research before posting the video. 

ALSO READ: Singaporeans outraged by 'street food' video: Don't whitewash our hawker food culture

PHOTO: Facebook

Others added that the sale of chewing gum for medical purposes is actually available in several pharmacies, where they are sold in limited stock. 

PHOTO: Facebook

While some chalked down the misinformation to just plain ignorance. 

PHOTO: Facebook

Replying to angry Facebook comments, Tastemade has clarified they have learnt an important lesson in delivering information. 

They claimed that they compared the snack to chewing gum, as a Singaporean cuttlefish manufacturing company called Ken-Ken Food had previously used "Chewing gum of the Orientals" as part of their marketing campaign. 

PHOTO: Fairprice Online

They also used the comparison as the cuttlefish's chewy texture reminded them of chewing gum, which has a minty fresh taste as opposed to the snack's fishy taste. 

Tastemade's team added that they have brought back the chewy snacks home and shared them with their friends and family to try.

ALSO READ: US dating show The Bachelor shows contestants eating 'nasty' food in Singapore, offends almost everyone

kimberlyfoo@asiaone.com

More about

Facebook Social media viral
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man takes photo of commuter on MRT hogging seat with bag, gets flamed instead
Man takes photo of commuter on MRT hogging seat with bag, gets flamed instead
This JB mall is home to Malaysia&#039;s largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
This JB mall is home to Malaysia's largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans&#039; alternative to chewing gum
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans' alternative to chewing gum
Malaysian women find hidden camera in holiday apartment while vacationing in Portugal
Booking.com suspends apartment after hidden camera claims, refunds customer
Photographer so engrossed in shooting Karen Mok, he falls into the sea
Photographer so engrossed in shooting Karen Mok, he falls into the sea
Woman confronts man for allegedly taking photos of her on NEL train, police investigating
Woman confronts man for allegedly taking photos of her on NEL train, police investigating
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband
Bangladesh &#039;Tree Man&#039; wants hands amputated to relieve pain
Bangladesh 'Tree Man' wants hands amputated to relieve pain
Drones, bad weather cause flight delays and diversions at Changi Airport on Monday
Drones, bad weather cause flight delays and diversions at Changi Airport on Monday
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
Jacqueline Wong earns reprieve as TVB will not erase her scenes from TV drama
Jacqueline Wong earns reprieve as TVB will not erase her scenes from TV drama
Punggol &quot;neighbour from hell&quot; harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
Punggol "neighbour from hell" harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 24-30: 50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals
50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals this week
Singapore-born &#039;Rainbow Lady&#039; finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Singapore-born 23-year-old finds fame as 'Rainbow Lady' of Texas
Where are teachers paid the most &amp; the least compared to other professions in Asia?
Where are teachers paid the most & the least compared to other professions in Asia?
Can you hear that? How exposure to loud music can cause tinnitus
Can you hear that? How exposure to loud music can cause tinnitus

Home Works

Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor&#039;s advice
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor's advice
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof

SERVICES