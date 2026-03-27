US navy chief in Singapore for introductory visit

The US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral (ADM) Daryl Caudle is on a three-day visit to Singapore till Friday (March 27).

In a statement on Thursday night, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said ADM Caudle is making his introductory visit after becoming the 34th chief of naval operations in August 2025.

"The United States Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy interact regularly at all levels through high-level visits, professional exchanges, cross-attendance of courses and seminars, as well as port calls and exercises," Mindef said.

The ministry added that these mutually beneficial exchanges have enhanced professionalism, strengthened cooperation and forged strong camaraderie among personnel of both navies.

ADM Caudle called on Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing on Thursday morning.

They reaffirmed the "excellent and long-standing" defence relations between the two countries, discussed regional security developments and efforts to strengthen the mutual cooperation between both navies.

ADM Caudle also called on Chief of Defence Force Vice-Admiral Aaron Beng and Chief of Navy Rear-Admiral Sean Wat, and visited Changi Naval Base where he was briefed on Singapore's maritime security environment and the navy's developments such as unmanned capabilities.

In October 2025, Singapore announced the purchase of four new Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft that are likely to be put into service in the early 2030s.

The aircraft is also used by the US in its maritime operations.

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editor@asiaone.com