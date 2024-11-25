USB ports on public buses here use lower voltage, minimising electrocution risk, says LTA

SINGAPORE — The USB charging ports on public buses here are of significantly lower voltage, which greatly reduces the likelihood of electrocution, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

"These ports operate at a significantly lower voltage of about 5V DC (direct current), compared to the 230V AC (alternating current) voltage of standard three-pin sockets," it said in response to queries.

LTA added that it regularly checks on public bus operators to make sure that their monthly inspections on their vehicles are up to maintenance standards.

Some 870 public buses here are equipped with USB charging ports, the authority said. As at May 2022, Singapore has about 5,800 public buses.

Malaysia has banned the use of three-pin sockets and USB ports on express buses since Nov 6, after an 18-year-old died from electrocution on Nov 1. He was using an electric socket to charge his phone while he was on an express bus to Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Nov 20 that the teenager died due to faulty electrical wiring installed by unlicensed parties.

He added that a task force that looked into the incident reported that the wiring between the distribution box and the socket was installed in reverse and the electrical equipment used in the bus failed to meet safety standards.

To prevent similar incidents, he said the ministry has planned stricter enforcement of safety standards for electrical wiring and related equipment in public transport vehicles.

Malaysian cross-border transport operator Causeway Link, whose buses operate in Singapore, said it is considering upgrading its equipment and enhancing safety inspections on its buses. It has since Nov 6 suspended the use of charging ports on all its buses.

It is considering buying powerbanks to loan to customers who need them on its express buses, its spokesman said in response to queries.

The spokesman added its express buses are already equipped with a system that cuts power off to the charging points in the vehicles if there is an electrical fault.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.