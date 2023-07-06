'Use a ruler': Burger King diner complains about size of drumlets, company says nothing wrong

Are these the smallest drumlets in the whole wide world?

According to Stomp contributor Simon, yes.

Simon had ordered a set of two Mexican Drumlets from Burger King at Yew Tee Point on Sunday (July 2), at around 11.16am. They cost $2.65.

He said he was left "speechless" by how small the drumlets turned out to be.

The Stomp contributor added: "They are so tiny.

"It's my first time buying this item from Burger King but at most places, the drumlets are never this tiny regardless of whether they are cooked or raw.

"Just look at the paper packaging. It's already small and the drumlets are even smaller.

"I shan't buy drumlets from Burger King ever again. McDonald's is never disappointing.

"Don't just take my word for it. Go to Burger King and order the drumlets yourself. Seeing is believing. Prepare to be disappointed.

"Then go to McDonald's and order their McWings, which has drumlets. Compare the size to Burger King. If necessary, use a ruler to measure them."

In response to a Stomp query, a Burger King spokesman said: "We take such matters very seriously and our supply chain team went down to the store to do a quick check of the product to see if it's within the weight range that our supplier should adhere to.

"After multiple checks, the product is confirmed to be within the weight range. Furthermore, we did not change the specifications recently."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.