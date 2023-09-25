Used diapers and sanitary napkins: 'Super disgusting' litter thrown down Bukit Batok block

If finding litter at your window is not bad enough, what about a used diaper?

Taking to Singapore Incidents Facebook page last Saturday(Sept 23), Lam Hong Tu shared her gross discovery of a used diaper stuck outside her unit's window.

The Bukit Batok resident wrote: "This is the second time my house kena this. Super disgusting. Used diaper thrown down and stuck at our window."

Lam shared in her post that she first spotted a sanitary pad at her kitchen window ledge in January this year.

In the photo shared by Lam, a sanitary pad can be seen stuck at her kitchen window ledge with another hanging from the drying rack of the unit below hers.

"All units have dustbin inside their houses. Why throw down like this?" Lam wrote in her post.

AsiaOne has reached out to Lam and the National Environmental Agency for comment.

Curry, bread and even bee hoon spotted on laundry pole

Earlier this month, a Yishun resident complained about food wrappers spotted on her laundry pole, thrown by her upstairs neighbour.

The woman, 66, surnamed Zhang, told Shin Min Daily News then: "I realised the neighbour upstairs would throw food wrappers, bread, curry and bits of paper down the building."

Zhang added that the food remnants of the litter left at her window ledge would also attract birds to her unit and they would leave droppings at her window.

The Yishun Town Council said in the article that it had issued advisory letters to those suspected of high-rise littering, warning them against such behaviour.

According to Section 21(1)(c) of the Environmental Public Health Act (EPHA), an individual convicted of a high-rise littering for the first time is liable to pay a fine of up to $2,000.

A person convicted of the offence for the second time is liable to pay a fine of up to $4,000, and up to $10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.

