Using CDC vouchers to buy durians, rock and roll: Some light-hearted moments from PM Wong's NDR2025 speech

The National Day Rally (NDR) speech is mostly about policies, planning and the serious matters of governance.

During the NDR speech on Sunday (Aug 17), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had all of that, but he injected some light-hearted moments that had the audience in stitches.

Here are some of those light-hearted moments:

Durians over daily necessities

During his Mandarin speech, PM Wong brought up the CDC and SG60 vouchers given to Singaporeans as part of relief measures amid cost-of-living pressures.

He pointed out how durian sellers had quickly put up posters announcing that vouchers can be used to purchase their Musang King durians.

"The media reported that a couple had in a single purchase, spent $800 worth of vouchers to buy durians," he said.

"I know many people love durians. I like them too. However, after satisfying your durian cravings, please don't forget to save some vouchers for your daily essentials," he said, half in jest, much to the laughter from the audience.

A small umbrella

There's a forecast of rain in the near future and Singaporeans may need an umbrella to weather the storm.

Addressing how Singaporeans will need to work together to share this 'umbrella', PM Wong recalled the 1980s hit Hokkien song Cit Ke Sio Ho Sua (For A Small Umbrella).

The song, which tells the story of two people sharing an umbrella in the rain, had two people soaking wet with the path ahead barely visible.

However, the duo continued to sing: "As the rain gets heavier, I will take care of you, and you will take care of me."

"While there will be stormy weather on the road ahead, I firmly believe that we will look out for one another, weather the storms together and usher in a new era as one," PM Wong explained.

"As long as we stay united and forge ahead, we will be able to write a new and more exciting chapter of the Singapore story," he enthused.

Built on rock and roll

On the topic of music, the Prime Minister highlighted how every generation worries about negative influences.

Prior to his time, he said, bad influence was believed to come in the form of comic books and rock music.

"Rock music was frowned upon — it was seen as a corrupting Western influence that promoted a decadent lifestyle," PM Wong said.

"We cut back on broadcasting rock music on the radio, we banned jukeboxes. In the early 70s, we didn't allow rock band Led Zeppelin to perform here," he shared.

Some members of the audience were shocked to hear this, with some, including Aljunied GRC People's Action Party candidate Daniel Liu, who was seen sporting a quizzical look.

PM Wong added: "If you don't know Led Zeppelin, you're missing out on the good stuff."

Eventually, the restrictions were relaxed, and PM Wong grew up with both comics and rock music, of which the latter was a key part of his upbringing.

"We all turned out fine," he said.

Trick question?

Being Singapore's Prime Minister doesn't mean you have to be a math whiz.

PM Wong spoke of the developments in artificial intelligence (AI), and how it used to be incapable of solving simple mathematical equations.

Showing one such question on screen, PM Wong commented: "It's not a trick question, everyone can answer it."

Many members of the audience laughed knowingly, some even shaking their heads at how simple the basic arithmetic question was.

Instead of solving the question, AI would answer obliquely, giving a nonsensical response, he said.

Recently, AI took part in the International Math Olympiad, earning a gold medal.

Flashing one of the questions from the examination on the screen, PM Wong admitted: "It's so complex I can't even understand the question, but AI got it right!

"I won't show you the answer, I don't think anyone even understands the question, let alone the answer!"

The 'ulu' north

He also took the opportunity to speak on the northern region of Singapore, which has been addressed less than other regions, he said.

"Some people say that the northern part of Singapore is more ulu (remote)... I assure you, it's not," he asserted, promising to focus on the northern region in his speech.

This elicited cheers and applause from members of the audience, with some — presumably from the northern parts of Singapore — expressing enthused approval at his statement.

True to his word, PM Wong highlighted three areas in the north: Woodlands, Kranji and Sembawang.

He shared goals for redeveloping Woodlands Checkpoint, building a new housing estate in Kranji and repurposing Sembawang shipyard among other plans.

"Just as we transformed Punggol, these plans will take shape in the years ahead, and they will become reality," PM Wong said.

He added: "That’s how we make sure every part of Singapore shines — each with its own character, and a place we can all be proud to call home."

