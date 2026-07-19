singapore

USS roller coaster stalls mid-ride, leaving passengers stranded

USS roller coaster stalls mid-ride, leaving passengers stranded
The incident occurred mid-ride, leaving 15 passengers stranded before they were safely evacuated.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Xiaohongshu/Xi Hai De Xing Kong.647A2A10
Koh Xing YingPUBLISHED ONJuly 19, 2026 5:21 AMBYKoh Xing Ying

Fifteen passengers were left stranded mid-ride on a roller coaster at Universal Studios Singapore after the attraction came to a stop due to a technical malfunction on Thursday (July 16).

A video shared on Xiaohongshu shows passengers waiting on the ride, which is at a 45-degree incline, while two persons appear to be attending to the stalled ride.

Under the comments section of the Xiaohongshu post, some netizens claimed that other attractions had also experienced breakdowns that day, while others called for compensation. 

"When I was there, the Minions roller coaster had a series of breakdowns, and it took all day to complete just four rides," added another.  

In response to media queries, a spokesperson for Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) said the Enchanted Airways roller coaster ride experienced a brief technical malfunction at about 1pm on Thursday and stopped at a safe location on the track.

The spokesperson said that staff quickly assisted all 15 passengers in evacuating safely, and no one was injured.

"The safety of our visitors is always our top priority. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank our visitors for their patience and understanding," they said. 

RWS added that the ride resumed normal operations after a full safety check was completed.  

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com

resorts world sentosaUniversal StudiosTheme parksTourist attractions
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