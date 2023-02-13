'Utterly disgraceful': Netizens riled by ex-NMP Calvin Cheng's call to 'name and shame' cash-only food operators

Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng's call to 'name and shame' hawkers who reject digital payments appears to have backfired.

Netizens have been up in arms following several controversial comments made by Cheng online.

The Singaporean investor had written in a Facebook post on Friday (Feb 10): "Another backward food court in the CBD that ONLY accepts cash. Name and shame."

His post was accompanied by photos of two "cash only" payment signs he spotted at the unnamed food court.

Another backward foodcourt in the CBD that ONLY accepts cash. Name and Shame Posted by Calvin Cheng on Friday, February 10, 2023

In another comment made the next day, Cheng shared that it's "several stalls" in the food court that only accept cash, adding that "it's so shameful that the drinks shop discontinued Paynow".

His comments drew a flurry of irate responses from other Facebook users who objected to his choice of words.

The post soon went viral with more than 700 replies and 500 shares.

Judgement 'too harsh', says netizens

Commenters noted that his judgement of hawkers who reject digital payments was "too harsh" and urged more patience and compassion on his end.

"To know that we have a [former] NMP who writes this is utterly disgraceful. You should be helping them, reaching out to them and not shaming them," wrote one.

Cheng however, disagreed.

Cheng fanned the flames further, replying to a commenter that it is "shameful to only accept cash in 2023" and that it is "embarrassing for an advanced nation".

"They should not be allowed to operate in the CBD especially," he added.

He continued: "Boycott all businesses that do not offer alternatives to cash. They must not hamper Singapore's development as a smart nation."

Another positive example of how easy it is to include a free cashless payment system as a payment method. This F&B... Posted by Calvin Cheng on Saturday, February 11, 2023

His subsequent response drew even more negative responses.

In a top-liked comment, one netizen wrote: "Sorry but Singapore does not belong to you alone. This is such a self-centred and disgusting statement. These people worked hard to provide food for the nation and they earn pathetic margins.

"Name and shame? Shame on you for the lack of respect for people!"

'Village full of backward villagers'

Despite the criticisms, Cheng did not let up on his tirade, posting a series of rebuttals defending his position up until Sunday (Feb 13), following which he appeared to limit users who can comment on his post.

"It's unbelievable and embarrassing that there are people in the comments section here that are defending the use of cash ONLY. I hope this is the minority otherwise Singapore is finished. We will indeed be a village full of backward villagers."

In another comment on Sunday, he wrote: "The negative comments here make me worried about Singapore. Not only do some people not understand why it's backwards to insist on cash ONLY, their education was so bad they don't understand the meaning of ONLY.

The torrent of negativity, however, did not seem to faze him, with Cheng getting some support from those who agreed with his points.

Responding to a commenter who pointed out that "mom and pop stalls or their target audience" still need time to adjust, Cheng's reply was curt: "Exactly how difficult is it to print out a QR code and leave your phone app on?" A point he reiterates in another comment.

One hawker who argued that cashless payment is often "too slow" and "choke[s] up the whole queue" gained more than 150 likes from other Facebook users.

However, Cheng's response was dismissive.

Days after his controversial post, Cheng has maintained that his stance remains unchanged.

In an updated post on Monday (Feb 13), Cheng stuck to his guns.

"I feel strongly about this. People who follow this page will know that when I make a point , I have already considered it carefully, and I am blunt.

"You can disagree, you can be angry, you can abuse me, write articles on me but I will NOT BACK DOWN," Cheng updated in his latest post on Monday (Feb 13).

He explained that to "change behaviour, one needs carrots and sticks", indicating that "shame, peer pressure and not giving [operators who accept only cash payments] our business, are the sticks".

One Facebook user, however, wondered if there was "vested interest" behind Cheng's actions.

It was reported on Friday that Cheng's Swiss digital assets company Damoon Technologies was granted regulatory approval. Its membership to the country's Financial Services Standard Association means it is allowed to establish a presence in Switzerland.

According to The Straits Times, the firm is building a crypto-to-fiat and vice versa payment platform and is expected to start operations at the end of the quarter of 2023.

When asked by a commenter if his post was simply "for attention", Cheng demurred, sharing that he's "genuinely annoyed by the state of payments in Singapore".

He added that he gets "extra pissed off" when he has to walk to the counter in order to make contactless credit card payments.

