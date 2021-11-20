Vaccine-differentiated measures to be expanded to libraries, selected community centre events from Dec 1

SINGAPORE - Differentiated safe management measures for the vaccinated and unvaccinated will be expanded to more settings and activities from Dec 1.

This includes entry to all National Library Board libraries, and participation in selected activities in community clubs under the People's Association (PA) will be restricted to only those who have been fully vaccinated.

Announcing this on Saturday (Nov 20), the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 said restricting entry and participation to only people who have been fully vaccinated can further reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 in such settings.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, who co-chairs the task force, said such measures "will continue to be a key measure to protect those who are unvaccinated" from getting infected and becoming severely ill.

But a concession will be extended to those who are medically ineligible for vaccination from Dec 1, so that they are able to access premises or participate in activities where vaccination-differentiated measures are imposed.

Mr Gan told a virtual press conference that the PA and Sport Singapore had earlier launched pilots for the resumption of activities for seniors who are fully vaccinated.

"Drawing on lessons from these pilots, we will resume more of such activities in a safe manner in the coming weeks," he noted.

Some of the active-ageing programmes that will be made available include exercise programmes offered by the Health Promotion Board and activities under the National Silver Academy. More details will be released at a later date.