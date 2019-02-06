Valentine's Day experiences in Singapore 2019: 7 things to get you in the mood for love!

ven if you're lucky enough to have a special someone in your life, planning a romantic evening on one of the most hyped-up days of the year can be a pain. So if this managed to pop up on your Facebook feed or Google search, we've got you, fam. Here are some of the best experiences - from dining to spas, staycations to a drive-in cinema - Singapore has to offer for you to treat your lover to this year:

LIVE IN YOUR OWN BUBBLE AT THE SUMMERHOUSE

Whisk your beau over to a picturesque personal garden dome at The Summerhouse. Enjoy fresh farm-to-table fare amongst sprawling greenery over a locally-sourced 5-course menu. Mouthwatering servings of cold poached Boston Lobster with Tomato Jelly and Caviar and Pan Seared Foie Gras will leave your lover starry-eyed; throw in a bottle of wine and a beautiful flower bouquet, and you've definitely scored some brownie points with the Mrs. (or Mr.)!

If you're too late to secure the dome seats, The Summerhouse Dining Room will be presenting a four-course sharing menu with Alaskan King Crab Rilletton and Grilled Wagyu Rump drizzled with port wine jus. Finish strong with an edible Pavlova Bouquet crested with coconut Chantilly and an assortment of fruit.

4-course dinner: $250++ per couple

Private garden dome experience: $550++ (Seating times 6pm and 8.30pm)

The Summerhouse is located at 3 Park Lane Singapore 798387, p.+65 6262 106. Open for Brunch Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays 1130am - 3pm, and Dinner Wednesdays to Sundays and the eve of public holidays 6pm - 11pm. The Valentines' Day Dining Room Dinner menu is available from 14 February from 6pm.

A CITY BREAK AT NAUMI HOTEL SINGAPORE

🎵I know you haven't made your mind up yet; But I will never do you wrong; I've known it from the moment that we met; No doubt in my mind where you belong... #NaumiSingapore #NaumiRendezvous #PickUsForVDay . #GuessTheSong 🤭 View this post on Instagram 🎵I know you haven't made your mind up yet; But I will never do you wrong; I've known it from the moment that we met; No doubt in my mind where you belong... #NaumiSingapore #NaumiRendezvous #PickUsForVDay . #GuessTheSong 🤭 A post shared by Naumi Hotels (@naumihotels) on Jan 29, 2019 at 4:01pm PST

If your date's been having a rough start to the year, why not give them a proper R&R stint at Naumi Hotel? Between everlasting flowers, scented candles, and sparkling wine, the Naumi Rendezvous package promises to shower couples with luxury. Sip on complimentary bubbly and watch the sun set over the city skyline for a truly romantic experience. Love dice aside, spice things up with an India-inspired dinner at Naumi's Table Restaurant & Bar (read our review here) for at a special in-house guest rate of $68++ per person (usually $88++).

Naumi Rendezvous: $298++ for Habitat Room (complimentary room upgrade subject to availability). Package valid from 1 - 28 February 2019, booking period from 18 January - 27 February 2019.

Naumi Hotel Singapore is located at 210 Middle Road, #05-03, Singapore 188994, p.+65 6850 7988. For reservations, contact them here.

A MOONLIT MOVIE EXPERIENCE AT W SINGAPORE

For a major throwback this Valentine's Day, the folks at W Singapore - Sentosa Cove are jumping in with a drive-in movie experience on the lush lawns of the property. In collaboration with The Projector and AUX Media Group for screens and sound systems, this is not your usual gold class experience. From Range Rover Velars to Discovery Sports, kick back in a range of Spacious Land Rovers - which caters for comfy cuddling or a fun double date - and enjoy a decadent three-course dinner curated by the hotel's signature grill restaurant SKIRT. Look forward to dishes like Crab on Toast with avocado, and choose between Wagyu Beef Brisket and tomato jam on a brioche bun or Lobster & Scallop Soft Rolls for your main.

3-course dinner: $279++ per couple

Wine pairing: $399++ per couple

Head Over Wheels is happening at W Lawn at W Singapore - Sentosa Cove, p. +65 6808 7278. Available 14 February - 16 February, showing La La Land, Wonder, and Florence Foster Jenkins in that respective order of dates. Showtimes are at 7.30pm. For reservations, click here.

CÉ LA VI CLUB LOUNGE

On the other hand, if you're pretty much over the whole wine-and-dine scene, up the ante at CÉ LA VI Club Lounge. With the theme of 'Love is a Battlefield', lace up your boots and don your best Survivor a la Destiny's Child. With guest DJ Adrian G in command, get fired and swipe some Army-themed swag as well. Shoutout to the singles out there: you can even get colour-coded on your relationship status, and who knows who you'll meet? So make your Valentines' a memorable one, be it with your twin flame or your single-pringle posse.

Love is a Battlefield: Thursday, 14 February 2019, 10pm - late, complimentary entry, minimum age 21.

CÉ LA VI is located at 1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands Tower 3, 018971, p.+65 6508 2188. Open Mondays and Tuesdays 12pm - 2am, Wednesdays and Fridays 12pm - 4am, Saturdays 11m - 4am and Sundays 11m - 2am.

HANDMADE CARDS AT THE MARMALADE PANTRY

Unleash your inner John and Yoko with something a little more artsy this year. Together with SplashRunway Designs, The Marmalade Pantry opens its doors to all for a Beginner's Brush Lettering Workshop.

If your date's love language involves acts of service and words of affirmation, hand-making cards for each other at this sharing experience for two over brunch and coffee or tea will be one to remember.

Brush Lettering Workshop (1.5 hrs): $88++ per person (brunch inclusive). Mastercard members pay $68++ per person.

The Marmalade Pantry is located at The Marmalade Pantry Downtown, 100 Peck Seah Street, Oasia Hotel Downtown, #01-01, Singapore 079333, p. +65 6664 0348. Buffet Breakfasts are open every day, 6.30am - 10.30am. All-day Dining is available every day, 11.30am - 10.30pm.

PAMPER YOURSELVES AT THE RITZ-CARLTON SPA

Looking for somewhere that doesn't require dressing up? Head to Ritz-Carlton Spa. From simple treatments from the Deep Muscle Massage ($190 for an hour) to luxurious journeys such as the Timeless Indulgence ($680 for 90 minutes, which gives you both a La Mer Miracle Broth™ facial and a relaxing foot care regime simultaneously by two therapists, there's bound to be something that tickles your fancy. Couples that purchase two 90-minute treatments (to be used consecutively), Valentine's complimentary champagne and macarons, plus an $88 privilege, await!

The Ritz-Carlton Spa is located at 7 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039799, p. +65 63378888. Valentine's offer is valid from now till 28 February 2019, Mondays to Fridays and excluding public holidays. For enquires, click here.

SLEEP UNDER THE SEA AT THE SINGAPORE ZOO

Photo: Singapore Zoo

If the wine-and-dine spiel is getting a little old, or if you're looking for something that can really make jaws drop, this limited-space event may be just what you need. The Singapore Zoo and their nocturnal staff have put together a full night of activities, including up-close interactions and hands-on feedings. A gourmet 4-course dinner in a luxury tipi tent, surrounded by sea creatures in an air-conditioned observatory - can someone say atas? The morning follows up with breakfast with the apes and more. This event is limited to 15 couples only, so you better get moving!

Sleeping with the Manatees: $468 per couple (upper deck) $498 per couple (lower deck)

The River Safari is located at 80 Mandai Lake Road Singapore 729826, p.+ 62 69 3411. For more information on the event, click here.