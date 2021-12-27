Van beats red light, nearly hits woman with baby stroller at Bukit Batok

A woman with a baby stroller was left "shaken" after she was seconds away from being hit by a van that tried beating the red light.

The incident happened along Bukit Batok West Ave 7 on Dec 23 at around 4.40pm, according to a Facebook post shared last Sunday (Dec 26).

In the accompanying video — with over 150 comments and 85,000 views — a loud piercing scream can be heard as the van came to an abrupt stop.

The video, that was filmed by an eyewitness, also showed the van driving off after a man confronted the driver by banging on the vehicle.

"Please be safe everyone, regardless if it's green man or zebra crossing. If you are driving/riding be extra alart...

In the comments, netizens expressed their outrage over this "reckless" driver.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Roads.sg

A netizen, who seems to be the woman's relative, also appealed for witnesses to the incident who would have seen the van's license plate number.

"Please till now my niece is shaken and trauma [sic]. Please, please," she said in the comments.

Under the Road Traffic Act, motorists who run a red light, which is a 12-demerit point offence, will face a $400 fine. Motorists can incur 14 demerit points and be fined $500, if the offence is committed in the Silver Zone, or in school zones when the "40kmh When Lights Flash" sign is flashing.

