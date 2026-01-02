Van driver arrested after leading traffic police on chase around Choa Chu Kang

New Year's Day was full of twists and turns for one van driver attempting to flee from traffic police officers in Choa Chu Kang.

The chase saw the white van winding around the neighbourhood streets, making several illegal U-turns. Trailing behind are two officers on traffic police motorcycles.

In one clip, the van is seen reversing from a zebra crossing and manoeuvring into the middle lane of a road, behind a line of vehicles waiting for the green light.

The van then turns into the zebra crossing again but stops at the edge of the junction, swerving in the direction facing oncoming traffic.

Another video taken at Teck Whye Avenue shows the van driving between a police car in front, and two police motorbikes behind. It U-turns into the opposite lane, and the officers on bikes continue their pursuit.

The chase ended dramatically when the van sped through the T-junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 and Keat Hong Link, momentarily becoming airborne before hurtling up a flight of stairs leading to the Keat Hong Axis HDB project.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@asiaone/video/7590584829368880400?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7572385582162314770[/embed]

The driver alights and flees on foot, running up the slope with officers hot on his heels.

The man was subsequently photographed sitting on the walkway and handcuffed behind his back. An ambulance was later seen at the scene.

A witness named as Sam told 8world that he followed the chase from Safra Choa Chu Kang and saw the van driver making illegal U-turns and beating red lights.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Keat Hong Link and Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 at about 5.50pm on Jan 1.

Two people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Drugs found in van; driver had forged licence

The police said that traffic police officers patrolling along Old Chua Chu Kang Road had signalled for a van to stop for a routine check at about 5.20pm.

The driver refused to comply and sped off. During the chase, the van collided into a 25-year-old traffic police outrider. He was conscious when taken to the hospital and is currently in a stable condition.

The van is believed to have skidded later at the junction of Chua Chu Kang Avenue 7 and Keat Hong Link. Officers found a knife, a baton, and items suspected to be controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia in the van.

The driver, aged 34, was taken to hospital and subsequently arrested for reckless driving causing hurt, driving without a valid licence, driving without valid insurance, failing to stop when ordered by police officer in uniform, using forged licence, possession of scheduled weapons, and suspected various drug-related offences.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau. Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:727545]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com