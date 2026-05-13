Van driver caught urinating in car park at Fu Lu Shou Complex in Rochor

A man was caught urinating in a car park at a shopping mall in Rochor, sparking criticism online over public hygiene.

A video of the incident, shared on Facebook on Wednesday (May 6), shows the man wearing a yellow shirt and black cap exiting a grey van in the car park, lightly hitting the car parked to the right of the van with his door.

He then proceeds to relieve himself while periodically looking around to check his surroundings.

According to the post, the incident is believed to have occurred on May 4 at around 5.46pm at Fu Lu Shou Complex.

Based on the address displayed on the van, the man is believed to be employed by Joo Huat Trading, which sells dried goods and is located at the mall.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, a spokesperson for Joo Huat Trading said the company is aware of the incident and is looking into the matter.

"We understand that this is an inappropriate action and serious matter", the representative said.

In the comments section, several netizens condemned the man for his lack of consideration and poor hygiene, while others urged the company to hold the driver accountable.

"(Mall) management can take this up with the company, make them pay for the cleaning fee, and let the driver bear the cost," said one user.

Another added: "It seems like this is not the first time (as) he (appears) to be urinating there very naturally."

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com