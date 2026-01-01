Van driver allegedly involved in multiple hit-and-runs before crashing into signpost along Raffles Avenue

A van was allegedly involved in multiple hit-and-run accidents on Wednesday (Dec 31) along Towner Road and Lavender Street, before crashing into a signpost along Raffles Avenue.

In three separate posts uploaded to Facebook groups SGRV and SGRV Front Man, the same orange Nippon Paint van was seen involved in multiple road incidents, all of which occurred on different roads.

In the first post, the driver of the Toyota Hiace is alleged to have been involved in a hit-and-run accident near Block 149A Towner Road, before being accused of fleeing the scene.

An uploaded video showed the van ramming through a car park barricade in the process of doing so.

According to SGRV, the incident occurred at 1.32pm.

The same van is then seen driving against traffic and crashing into another car waiting at a traffic junction along Lavender Street, before reversing and driving away without stopping.

At this point, the driver's side mirror appears to be dislodged.

Finally, the same van is seen crashed into a signpost along Raffles Avenue, near the Singapore Flyer, in another post. A man in a white-coloured shirt can be seen behind the wheel.

AsiaOne has contacted the Singapore Police Force for more information.

daoen.wong@asiaone.com

[[nid:727422]]