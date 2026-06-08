Van catches fire, engulfed in flames along SLE

A van was reduced to its charred shell after it caught fire along the Seletar Expressway on Sunday (June 7) afternoon.

The incident happened at about 2.45pm along the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway, before the Upper Thomson Road exit.

Videos posted on social media show a Toyota HiAce van stopped at the chevron marking of the expressway.

Flames are seen engulfing the entire van, including the driver's cabin and cargo area.

A second van is seen stopped along the road shoulder, with two men standing nearby, looking towards the direction of the burning van.

In reply to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said firefighters extinguished the balze with two hose reels, adding that no injuries were reported.

Fire investigations are ongoing.

According to SCDF's statistics, there were 193 vehicle fires in 2025 — a decrease of 12.3 per cent from the previous year.

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editor@asiaone.com