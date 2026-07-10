Van overturns in Bishan crash near school zone, one taken to hospital

One person was taken to hospital after a traffic accident involving a van near the Kuo Chuan Presbyterian school zone in Bishan on Friday (July 10).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an accident along Bishan Street 13 at about 1.10pm.

Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School students are typically dismissed at 1.25pm. The school is about 700 metres away from the accident site.

The person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Straits Times reported that the injured person is a female pedestrian who was hit by the van.

When AsiaOne reached the accident site, a silver van with a cracked windscreen was seen overturned near a sheltered walkway.

A section of the shelter was damaged in the accident.

Debris, including a tyre, were scattered across the scene, and police officers were seen inspecting the area.

Construction workers from a nearby worksite told AsiaOne they heard a loud crash but did not witness what took place.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com