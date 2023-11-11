Van swerves across three lanes and crashes through divider on ECP

SINGAPORE - No injuries were reported after a van swerved across three lanes of an expressway and crashed through the central divider on Friday (Nov 10).

When contacted, the police said they were alerted at about 5pm on Friday to an accident involving two vans and a car along East Coast Parkway (ECP) towards Changi.

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, a light-coloured van is seen travelling on the leftmost lane of the three-lane ECP, and faster than the rest of the vehicles.

Coming up against a slower-moving vehicle ahead of it, the van then swerves to its right, squeezing through a gap between the rear of the slower-moving vehicle and another van in the middle lane.

The light-coloured van then cuts into the rightmost lane and crashes through the potted plants that act as the central divider and into the other side of the expressway.

A still picture that is embedded in the video shows the van with its front crumpled, with a car stopped in front of it with its boot door open.

Police investigations are ongoing.

