Over 4,300 vape pods found stashed in back panels of Malaysian van entering Singapore, driver arrested

A Malaysian driver was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint after authorities discovered over 4,300 vaporiser pods concealed in his van.

The incident took place on July 10, according to a Facebook post by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Wednesday (July 29).

The Malaysia-registered van had attempted to enter Singapore, but was stopped by ICA Search and Examination officers for enhanced checks.

Footage from ICA showed officers pulling out the back panels of the van to reveal a stash of vaporiser-related components.

Officers also found additional items concealed in an overhead compartment of the van.

In total, officers discovered 1 vaporiser and over 4,300 vaporiser pods hidden in the van.

The 31-year-old driver was subsequently arrested, and the case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, vape users, sellers, and smugglers face fines of $10,000, $20,000 and $300,000 respectively. Sellers and smugglers may also be jailed for up to six years and nine years respectively.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (7am to 12am daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

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dana.leong@asiaone.com