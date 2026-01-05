Vape sellers targeting the young with devices that can play music, games

SINGAPORE — Vape peddlers are now pushing devices with Bluetooth connectivity and digital screens to entice the young to buy them as keepsakes.

Some of these vapes can even function as phones.

The Straits Times has also found that despite a clampdown, which has seen dozens of people arrested and scores of vapes and their components seized, sellers are still claiming that they have "ready stock" in Singapore.

Salim, who has a son in Primary 4, said: "We parents are just learning about the dangers of vapes, and reminding our children how harmful these can be to their development."

"Most of us are still finding it hard to tell the difference between a vape and stationery items, and now you have these new devices which are meant to look cool to the young," added the 41-year-old, who did not want to be identified by his full name.

These new devices are harder to spot because they do not resemble traditional vapes. Some "smart" models are designed to look like and can be mistaken for everyday items, such as mobile phones.

Checks by ST showed that the Bluetooth-enabled devices, which can double as gaming machines or music players, typically sell for $90, compared with regular vapes that used to be sold on platforms like Telegram for between $16 and $30.

Some of these peddlers are also trying to allay health concerns by claiming that the smart vape devices allow users to control their nicotine hit through a touchscreen.

Experts in Britain, where vaping is not banned but regulated, are concerned that the new devices are targeting children.

In a British Medical Journal forum post in 2025, medical specialists Artur Galimov, Liam Obaid and Jennifer B. Unger warned that manufacturers are enticing the young with the "integration of smartphone-like designs and functionalities into vaping devices".

Professor Unger, who teaches at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, said the devices are combining three things that are highly reinforcing: nicotine, video games and sweet flavours. "And they are being packaged in a way that makes them feel safe, fun and even nostalgic."

She told the Daily Express in the US: "When a vape looks like a toy and rewards you for using it, it is not just a product — it is a behavioural trap."

In the US, the Food and Drug Administration has issued warnings to retailers and manufacturers of devices that resemble smart technology devices.

Vape producers based in Shenzhen, China, where most of the world's vapes are manufactured, say they have been adjusting their devices to meet market demand.

They now produce vapes that resemble the Game Boy, a device popular in the 1980s, or which have smart tools that give users access to Facebook, WhatsApp, X and Instagram in between puffs.

The new vapes are exported to countries such as the US, Vietnam and Malaysia, the main source of vapes in Singapore.

Prof Unger warned: "A conventional vape just delivers nicotine. These newer devices add in gaming elements - sometimes with full-on video games - that reward the user with points or prizes every time they take a puff."

Online, sellers are aggressively pushing their products with offers of discounts for bulk buys and free delivery to any address in Singapore.

They are also trying to appeal to an even younger crowd. One peddler had devices that resemble a child's building blocks, the seller said.

Another features a cartoon character from a popular movie, while others are promoted with photos of skateboards and bicycles in the background.

They are also pushing a variety of fruity flavours, and modern e-vaporisers mimic soft-drink bottles, highlighters and glue sticks.

Clampdown continues

In Singapore, enhanced penalties for those caught possessing, using or buying vapes kicked in on Sept 1, 2025.

Those caught vaping, which was outlawed in Singapore in February 2018, will face increased fines of $500 if they are below the age of 18, and $700 if they are adults, up from the previous $300 and $500, respectively. The changes also require recalcitrant users to undergo rehabilitation.

Despite the tougher penalties, the Ministry of Health and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a joint statement on Dec 18 that 2,710 people were caught and fined between September and November 2025 for vaping offences, including 257 people nabbed while in possession of vapes containing etomidate.

HSA has been targeting the online sphere as well to tackle the scourge.

From Sept 1 to Nov 30, 2025, it removed more than 830 online vape-related listings, websites and Telegram groups, and took action against 15 people who put up posts on social media showing themselves vaping or posing with vapes.

ST has found that one public chat group on Telegram continues to sell vapes in Singapore.

At least nine others, which had placed close to 50,000 online advertisements on Telegram groups since 2022, have been shut down.

Although ST found more than 10 vape websites with "SG" in their URLs, these websites are registered in places like Lithuania, Canada, Iceland and Malaysia.

Dr Samer Elhajjar, a senior lecturer at the Department of Marketing in NUS Business School, said it is harder to block access to overseas-based sites and platforms.

"Different countries have varying regulations regarding the advertising and promotion of vaping products, making it difficult for platforms to ensure compliance across all jurisdictions," he said.

He said an influencer posting a vape advertisement that complies with regulations in his country may inadvertently reach audiences in other countries where such advertising is prohibited, like Singapore.

"This complexity arises due to the global nature of social media platforms and the difficulty in tracking down advertisers who may operate from different countries.

"Additionally, there is a delicate balance between content removal and freedom of expression (in those jurisdictions)," he added.

In October 2024, a Malaysian website said to be selling vapes that looked like highlighters, and which could be delivered to Singapore, was no longer up when ST checked.

A spokeswoman for HSA said the agency had worked with the Infocomm Media Development Authority to block Singapore residents' access to the Malaysia-based website.

"HSA is aware of overseas reports of the trend where users modify the look of their e-vaporisers to resemble everyday stationery items," the spokeswoman said.

"We are watching out for such e-vaporisers in our surveillance."

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

[[nid:726992]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.