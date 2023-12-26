'Like a vast ocean': Heavy rain sends diners running out of flooded Marine Parade coffee shop

It's a miserable Christmas for stall owners at a coffee shop in Marine Parade,

8world reported on Monday (Dec 25) that heavy rain caused flooding at Hua Hua Eating House in Marine Parade Central.

This was after the drains nearby overflowed with rain water, and accumulated at the coffee shop.

One diner described his surroundings as akin to being "like in a vast ocean".

"There were more than 20 diners at the coffee shop," Wang, who was having coffee, said. "They all ran away when the flooding occurred.

"Those who were eating quickly left after finishing their meals. Those who were originally going to dine in took their bags away. I also drank my coffee quickly."

A TikTok video showed that rainwater had flooded the coffee shop, with the water levels rising to around 15cm.

Speaking to 8world, Vietnamese food hawker Helen said that she, along with the other stall owners, used a water pump to drain the water away.

The water receded by 4pm that day after the rain had stopped, she added.

"We were busy washing the floor after it was still wet and dirty."

Not the first time

Another hawker said that business will be affected as diners would not be willing to dip their feet into the water to have their meals.

The floods on Christmas Day is the second time in the past eight months it has occurred at the coffee shop, Helen said.

She added that the stall owners would feel troubled whenever there is a sudden heavy downpour.

"Business is already difficult enough, and we have to worry about water accumulation. Every time something like this happens, customers are afraid to come, and business is obviously reduced," Helen said.

Another stall employee, who declined to be named, said that PUB had previously built drainage pipes to deal with the flooding.

Although they also provided the coffee shop with sandbags, the method of piling them at the front to prevent flood water from seeping in did not work, she added.

"There's rail construction nearby, so the water will flow into the coffee shop too quickly," the woman said. "The sandbags are useless, and I have to waste manpower to move them."

On July 2018, Coconuts previously reported that the same coffee shop in Marine Parade Central was hit by a flood.

Photos showed diners having their meals bare-footed with the water reaching ankle deep, while stall owners appeared frustrated with the issue.

According to the National Environment Agency's 24-hour forecast, there will be thundery showers over many areas, including in the west and central, in the afternoon.

