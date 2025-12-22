Vehicle component comes loose on expressway, causing damage to cars including a Porsche

It was a long night for one Porsche owner after he unwittingly ran over a drive shaft that had fallen on an expressway.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Saturday (Dec 20) along the Seletar Expressway towards the Central Expressway, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The Porsche owner, surnamed Lin, told the Chinese evening daily that he did not have time to avoid the accident.

"I wasn't driving very fast, at about 90kmh, but because it was so sudden, I couldn't avoid it," said the 61-year-old.

When he pulled over, Lin saw two cars stopped along the road shoulder ahead. He added that three or four more vehicles similarly ran over the drive shaft.

The car's right tyres were punctured, and the rims damaged.

According to a photo taken by Lin, the drive shaft was later moved to the side of the road and his car towed to the nearest carpark.

The man added that an affected car owner had spoken to a lorry driver at the carpark, who reportedly admitted that the drive shaft had fallen off the lorry.

"I dealt with this accident till 5am. The car has been sent for repairs, which is estimated to cost over $20,000," Lin said.

Another car owner, surnamed Yu, told Shin Min that his car ran over the drive shaft.

He pointed out that the accident damaged one tyre and also caused the engine oil tank of his low-frame SUV to leak.

Yu, who was travelling to Malaysia, asked his child to drive over and swop cars so he could continue his trip.

