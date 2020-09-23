VEP for foreign vehicles in Singapore to be reinstated from Oct 1

With effect from Oct 1, 2020, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will reinstate the 14-day VEP renewal requirement for all foreign-registered cars and motorcycles. The 14-day VEP renewal will apply even for foreign vehicles which have entered Singapore prior to Oct 1, 2020.

Motorists of foreign-registered cars and motorcycles who wish to extend their stay in Singapore will be required to extend the VEP validity period for their vehicles every 14 days by paying the VEP fees.

The LTA will impose penalties on vehicles with expired VEPs from Oct 15, 2020 onwards. Motorists can choose to settle their VEP fees and apply to extend their VEP validity period at the 810 AXS Stations conveniently located across Singapore.

Motorists may also visit LTA's 24-hour Autopass Card Top-Up Booths located near Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints, for VEP fees less than $500 and payment by Autopass Card only. Foreign motorists are also reminded by the LTA to update the validity dates of their vehicles' road tax and motor insurance using the LTA's VEP Digital Service available here before applying for a VEP validity extension.

They can continue to insert their Autopass Cards into the card readers at the immigration booths at the checkpoints when driving out of Singapore, to pay the applicable tolls, Reciprocal Road Charge, ERP charges and any remaining VEP fees.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.