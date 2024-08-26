Vera Tan and Zeanne Law lead Singapore to gold at World Taijiquan Championships

SINGAPORE – Just a day earlier, Vera Tan had one regret after clinching a bronze in the women’s optional taijiquan at the World Taijiquan Championships at OCBC Arena – she wished she had smiled more during her routine.

On Aug 25, the 26-year-old was beaming brightly as she stood on top of the podium after winning gold in the optional taijijian. She topped the 16-strong field with her score of 9.700, just pipping compatriot Zeanne Law (9.696) and Brunei’s Basma Lachkar (9.686).

She told The Straits Times: “I tried to smile more today! I was actually more nervous today. I’m not sure why, but I didn’t feel I was in my best form during my warm-up. However, I’m glad I managed to shut off the nerves and perform as I usually do in training.

“I was 16 when I won the women’s optional taijiquan gold (in the first edition of the championships) but they didn’t have this many competitors then. So, I’m happy to win gold again after a long time.”

Tan has enjoyed a renaissance of late as she ended her World Wushu Championships medal drought in 2023 with a taijijian bronze.

To prepare for the event, which runs until Aug 27, she went for an intensive training camp in China in June and July and had regular mock competitions. Despite suffering a hip adductor injury just a few days before the competition, she managed to cope with treatment from a physiotherapist.

Home support also gave her a boost, as she said: “It is definitely nerve-racking, but it is exciting and satisfying when we get to show our skills to our home crowd, family and friends who rarely get to watch us live in competition.”

Her teammate Law was also delighted to pick up two medals from the first two days of competition.

On Aug 24, the 18-year-old won gold in 9.700 ahead of Lachkar (9.680) and Tan (9.656), extending her fine form from 2023, when she also won the taijiquan gold at the World Wushu Championships in the United States.

Her achievements were recognised by the International Wushu Federation, which named her the 2023 Wushu Taolu Rising Star of the Year in January 2024.

Showing maturity beyond her age, Law said: “Before competition, I adopt a mindset that focuses on what I can control – my own preparation, attitude and performance. I concentrate on executing my difficulties to the best of my ability, rather than worrying about external factors like my competitors’ scores and results.

“Hearing the roar of the crowd, seeing my family and friends cheering in the stands, I knew that I had made it (to win the taijiquan gold). It gave me an immense sense of relief and joy knowing that I had made my community proud.

“Moving forward, I hope to build on this momentum by continuing to push myself to greater levels of difficulty. I will analyse my performance and work with my coaches to refine my skills.”

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Yeo Jun Wei and Tan En Jie finished first and third respectively in the men’s 42 movements taijijian, while Lim Che How placed second in the men’s chen style taijijian. However, no medals were awarded as these are demonstration routine events.

Additional reporting by Melvyn Teoh

