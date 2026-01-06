Vertex Holdings CEO Chua Kee Lock appointed Singapore's non-resident ambassador to Morocco

Chua Kee Lock has been appointed Singapore's non-resident ambassador to Morocco, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on Tuesday (Jan 6).

Chua, who is also Singapore's non-resident ambassador to Panama, is the group president and chief executive officer of Vertex Holdings, a Singapore-based venture capital investment holding company.

He also holds memberships in organisations including the Institute for Digital Molecular Analytics and Science and the Keppel Technology Advisory Panel, where he has been chairman since 2024.

A graduate of University of Wisconsin and Stanford University, Chua is married to Liew Cheng Hwa. They have three children.

The role of the non-resident ambassador to Morocco was previously filled by former Presidential hopeful George Goh, who was appointed in 2017.

He resigned from the post before the 2023 Singapore Presidential Election and the post has been vacant since.

In an interview in 2023, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan explained that the non-resident ambassador scheme allowed Singapore to expand its potential talent pool, since ambassadors must be Singapore citizens and MFA is not a large ministry.

"Having a corps of non-resident ambassadors drawn from the private sector also enriched the dialogue and the access to talent and ideas for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," said Dr Balakrishnan then.

