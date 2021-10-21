'Vertical Kampung' in Yew Tee to go on sale next month

SINGAPORE - Close to 70 Housing Board flats for seniors in a second "vertical kampung" in Yew Tee will be launched for sale in next month's Build-To-Order sales exercise.

Yew Tee Integrated Development, which is the project's working name, will also house Chua Chu Kang's first hawker centre, a polyclinic, a community club, a kidney dialysis centre, a community plaza and retail shops.

The 68 two-room flexi flats, available in either 36 or 46 sq m, will be spread across a 10-storey residential block, said HDB on Thursday (Oct 21).

The flats will come with elderly-friendly fittings and smart distribution boards, which will allow residents to adopt smart home solutions and monitor their energy consumption.

Common corridors of selected floors will extend into landscaped gardens which are linked by open staircases.

Besides a community garden where residents can grow edible plants and fruit trees, there will be a multi-sensory wind chime garden, a therapeutic garden with a water feature and plenty of resting spots.

Only seniors aged 55 and above can apply for these flats.

Both the residential block and commercial block will sit under one roof, linked by low-rise open-air landscaped decks, on a land area of about 0.7ha, which is around the size of a football field.

The development is bounded by Yew Tee Close, Choa Chu Kang Street 62 and Choa Chu Kang North 6.

It will sit adjacent to YewTee Point shopping mall, which has a sheltered linkway to Yew Tee MRT Station.

The project is Singapore's third integrated development with housing for seniors, after Kampung Admiralty in Woodlands and the community care apartments, a type of assisted living public housing, in Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok.

Similar to Kampung Admiralty, which was completed in 2018, the Yew Tee development was designed and planned around residents' physical, mental and social needs, to bring about a more liveable, sustainable and convenient living environment, said HDB.

It will have a number of shared community spaces where the public can come together to bond through events and activities.

Artist’s impression of the Community Club, which features an open concept and flexible spaces.

PHOTO: MKPL Architects

Artist’s impression of the well-ventilated Community Plaza, a focal point for various events and activities that bring people together.

PHOTO: MKPL Architects, hendrikodito

On top of extensive greenery, it will have sustainable features that lower energy consumption, thermal load and carbon footprint.

Drawing considerations from the Covid-19 pandemic, lifts will have contactless buttons and air purifiers to enhance overall hygiene.

The development will feature staggered blocks, landscaped decks and air wells for cross ventilation.

When completed, the greenery injected into the development will cover a larger area than the site area itself.

The four-storey Yew Tee Polyclinic, with a co-located dialysis centre, will sit in the commercial block and offer treatments for acute conditions, chronic disease management, health screening and other medical services.

An open-concept community club will be housed on the fifth storey of the block. There will be multi-purpose rooms, dance studios and an outdoor area, among other flexible spaces that can be used to hold events.

A feature staircase featuring motivational messages, next to a flight of escalators, will be prominently placed at the community plaza to encourage people to take the stairs.

Construction is expected to start in the third quarter of next year and is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

HDB chief executive Tan Meng Dui delivers his keynote speech at HDB Peak Forum event, at HDB auditorium on Oct 21, 2021.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

HDB chief executive Tan Meng Dui said: "More than the facilities and services serving residents' needs, we also want to connect people at this new development...

So the focal point of the Yew Tee Integrated Development will be a spacious community plaza, equipped with a stage, to bring people together through various programmes such as performances, bazaars and fitness classes."

He was speaking at HDB's annual Professional Engagement And Knowledge-Sharing Forum, held at the HDB Hub on Thursday.

Said Mr Tan: "Yew Tee Integrated Development marks another milestone in the future of HDB living, where our future residents will be able live well, live green and live connected, all at the same time and at one location."

PHOTO: HDB

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.