'Very disgusting': Diners say Bedok eatery served them fish head curry with scales following stale dish complaint

Dissatisfied with the stale fish head in their curry, two diners asked for a replacement — only to find a chunk of fish scales in the new dish.

A man surnamed Zeng, 60, and his wife had visited Enak Enak Restaurant at Bedok last Thursday (June 27) and ordered a serving of fish head curry, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The Zengs often dine at the eatery, but it was their first time trying the fish head curry there that day.

"When the dish was served, my wife found that the fish was not fresh. The curry was also cold," he recounted.

The couple alerted a staff member, who later served them a new dish.

"The new fish head curry was still steaming when served, showing that it was just prepared. The fish was also fresh," said Zeng.

"However, we noticed that there were still scales on the fish head, which we found very disgusting."

The diner pointed out that chefs would understand the importance of descaling fish and speculated that a staff member had chosen not to do so.

When his wife had alerted a staff member to the issue, the latter purportedly left without a word, Zeng added.

Not wanting to make a fuss, the couple picked out the fish meat to eat and left after paying for their meal.

"We won't return to the eatery, and I hope they will not do this again," said Zeng.

Eatery manager Ye Jiannan (transliteration), 40, told Shin Min he was unaware of the incident, but said he believes it was an oversight by the kitchen staff handling the fish.

Ye also apologised to the diners, saying: "We would like to invite the customers to try our fish head curry again, and I can also discuss with the boss to give them a refund."

ALSO READ: Diner complains of blackened, unfresh lobster in dish but restaurant says it's charred from grilling

lim.kewei@asiaone.com