'Very selfish ah': Motorist rages as supercars hog roads at Suntec City, Nicoll Highway

Sunday is the day for rest for many in Singapore, but some found themselves rudely awakened by the noise from a convoy of Lamborghinis and Bentleys on April 11 morning.

In videos posted on social media, about 40 supercars were seen travelling on the roads at Nicoll Highway and Suntec City.

A clip taken from a high-rise building showed the colourful vehicles occupying all the lanes at the Fountain of Wealth's roundabout as they circled the landmark several times, making public buses and other vehicles wait to enter the lanes.

A close-up shot showed a traffic police officer getting off his motorcycle and approaching one of the supercars, which had stopped at the side of the road, to speak with the driver.

The vehicles left the roundabout afterwards.

The vehicles left the roundabout afterwards.

The video, which garnered over 97,000 views on Facebook, elicited frustration from netizens.

In another video, a motorist's dashcam showed the same convoy hogging the lanes at about 7.55am as they travelled on Nicoll Highway.

The frustrated man could be heard saying, “Very selfish ah, three lanes all cover [sic], some more in front drive so slow.”

As he steered into a free lane and stopped at a traffic junction, two people could be seen sitting at the back of a lorry, appearing to be filming the convoy.

11apr2021 0500 - 0700hrs marina bay / suntec city early morning couple of dozen of super inconsiderate drivers revving... Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Sunday, April 11, 2021

A third video showed a few supercars revving their engines on the road in Marina Bay, waking hotel guests and condominium residents in the area between 5am and 7am on the same day.

A man living at Marina One Residence also told Lianhe Wanbao that he saw about 20 supercars when he went downstairs to check the source of the noise.

Drivers often race there, he said, adding that such behaviour is dangerous.

