'Very unhygienic': Diners upset over Yishun coffee shop cleaning ceiling while they eat

Some patrons of a coffee shop in Yishun got upset over an employee dusting the ceiling while they were eating.

A man surnamed Zhu told Shin Min Daily News that he was dining last Saturday (Nov 23) at the coffee shop at Block 504 Yishun Street 51 when he noticed an employee sweeping the ceiling with a broom.

"I was about to start eating my noodles when they began cleaning," said the 61-year-old taxi driver

"I felt it was unhygienic and went to alert the coffee shop's manager. They only cordoned off the area and continued to clean the ceiling."

As he was eating, however, dust particles began to fall from the ceiling.

Zhu said he approached the coffee shop's manager once more, but his concerns were dismissed.

He subsequently reported the incident to the authorities.

Speaking with Shin Min, the coffee shop's manager surnamed Wu said that the ceiling is cleaned once a month and the area is usually cordoned off with tape.

"Since there aren't many patrons in the afternoon, cleaning works are carried out," Wu, said.

"On the day of the incident, the three people sitting in the area being cleaned were stall assistants. The other customers sat far away."

Zhu, however, believes that even with the cleaner's precautions, hygiene at the coffee shop was still affected.

"The dust would still spread," he said.

Speaking with Shin Min, other diners suggested that the coffee shop could commence cleaning after closing time.

In response, the coffee shop's manager said: "There is still room for improvement for us.

"However, the coffee shop closes at 11pm, which makes cleaning arrangements difficult to manage," he explained. "So we choose to clean in the afternoon when there are fewer people."

[[nid:707437]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com