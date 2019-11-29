Veteran local actor-director Huang Yiliang charged with assault and affray

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Veteran local actor-director Ng Aik Leong, better known as Huang Yiliang, appeared in court on Friday (Nov 29) after he allegedly attacked another man with a metal scraper.

Ng, 58, was charged with one count each of causing hurt with a weapon and an unrelated affray charge involving another man.

Affray is committed when two or more people disturb the public peace by fighting in a public place.

Ng is accused of using a metal scraper to attack a man identified as Mr Jahidul at a canteen of the Singapore Islamic Hub in Braddell Road at around 4.30pm on Dec 11 last year.

He allegedly used the weapon to hit Mr Jahidul twice on his abdomen and one on his head.

The alleged victim suffered a head injury and an abrasion over his abdomen.

Separately, Ng allegedly disturbed public peace by fighting with Mr Morgana Raj Saravanan in Buffalo Road at around 7.50pm on June 9 this year.

The Singaporean is said to have hit the back of Mr Morgana Raj's head with a mobile phone.

Ng was unrepresented in court on Friday and he told District Judge Terence Tay that he intends to engage a lawyer.

He was offered bail of $15,000 and the case has been adjourned to Dec 20.

Ng, who been named Best Supporting Actor at the annual Star Awards three times, left MediaCorp in 2008 and set up a production house.

Known for his comedic flair, he stood out in roles such as a foul-tempered husband in Holland V and a gambler in a movie by film-maker Royston Tan titled 12 Lotus.

Ng made his directorial debut in 2009 with Autumn In March, an arthouse film about a girl who loses her family and tries to find happiness by manipulating those around her.

If convicted of affray, Ng can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

Those convicted of causing hurt with a weapon can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned.

Ng cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.

More about
Local celebrities actors assault crime

TRENDING

Veteran local actor-director Huang Yiliang charged with assault and affray
Veteran local actor-director Huang Yiliang charged with assault and affray
Sammi Cheng hospitalised after 2 weeks of extreme pain
Sammi Cheng hospitalised after 2 weeks of extreme pain
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they&#039;re not flying
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they're not flying
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Burning Sun scandal: K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years
Burning Sun scandal: K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years
Nets ATM cards can now be used at over 7,400 spots in Malaysia
Nets ATM cards can now be used at over 7,400 spots in Malaysia
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Cop charged with corruptly getting sexual favours from 2 women
Cop charged with corruptly getting sexual favours from 2 women
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park &amp; other activities
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park & other activities
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Christmas carnivals along Orchard: What to look out for at The Great Christmas Village 2019
3 Christmas villages along Orchard Road: Here's what to look out for
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'

Home Works

A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian

SERVICES