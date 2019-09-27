Victim of 'minor intrusion' molestation case disappointed at court's decision

A year on, she still vividly remembers the events of last Sept 12.

She was heading home on a train around 11.30pm when a man sat next to her and touched her thigh twice.

She made clear that his attention was unwanted by moving to another seat.

But when she alighted at Serangoon MRT station, he followed her onto an escalator and used his finger to touch her buttocks over her shorts.

As she alerted a station officer that she had been molested, the man left quickly. She made a police report an hour and a half later.

The culprit, Terence Siow Kai Yuan, was arrested three days later.