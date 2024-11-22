Victims can lodge formal complaints under govt's proposal to enhance online safety

Victims of online harms may soon be able to hold their assailants to greater accountability as part of a joint proposal put forth by the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) and Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) on Friday (Nov 22).

The proposal - which includes a complaints mechanism, agency powers to obtain user information, as well as statutory torts (a type of civil wrong) - aims to give victims of online harms more ways to seek help and recompense.

Online harms include online harassment, deepfakes, hate speech, and false statements among other forms of abuse.

Should the proposal be approved, a new agency will be established to take on complaints from victims of such harms or their representatives.

The agency would then be able to give directions to perpetrators, platform administrators and online service providers and order them to stop.

When dealing with false statements and statements affecting reputation, the agency would also be able to grant the complainant a right of reply to such statements.

Anonymous no more

The agency can also disclose the information of individuals responsible for online harm to victims who have lodged complaints, subject to certain requirements.

"We believe improving accountability will deter perpetrators from committing such harms, and also serve to improve the overall safety of users," the ministries stated.

Lastly, proposed statutory torts for online harms would give victims more legal certainty should they choose to pursue a claim in court.

Victims may also consider filing claims against perpetrators (communicator), platform administrators and online service providers. Should these parties fail to uphold their duty under the statutory tort, they would be liable for the loss and harm suffered by the victim, up to a limit.

MinLaw and MDDI jointly launched a public consultation today to seek feedback on this proposed legislation and its measures for enhancing online safety.

They aim to table the relevant legislation for these measures in Parliament next year.

The public consultation will run for one month, until Dec 22, 2024. Members of the public are invited to submit their views via https://go.gov.sg/onlineharmsconsult.

