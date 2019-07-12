Video of dolphin ramming head repeatedly against tank wall purportedly taken at S.E.A. Aquarium in 2018

SINGAPORE - The video showing a dolphin repeatedly ramming its head against the wall of a tank it was kept in, purportedly at Resorts World Sentosa's (RWS) S.E.A. Aquarium, was taken by a member of the public last year.

It was then sent to Empty The Tanks, a United States-based organisation focused on ending dolphin and whale captivity.

The organisation's founder Rachel Carbary told The Straits Times on Thursday (Dec 5) that someone sent the organisation the video a day after he visited the S.E.A. Aquarium last year.

The dolphins at the resort can be viewed in their habitat at Dolphin Island via a glass panel.

Said Ms Carbary: "During his visit, he witnessed the disturbing dolphin behaviour seen in the video and chose to record it.

"We have shared this video on social media in the hopes of bringing more attention to the plight of these sentient animals that continue to suffer in captivity."

It has garnered more than 240,000 views and 1.9k shares since it was posted by Empty The Tanks on its Facebook page on Sunday.

Some very concerning footage has been brought to our attention by an Empty The Tanks Supporter of a dolphin repeatedly... Posted by Empty the Tanks on Sunday, 1 December 2019

When contacted, an RWS spokesman said that it is unable to confirm that the video was taken at its S.E.A. Aquarium attraction as it is not aware of such an incident. The resort has over 20 dolphins.

Dr Chua Tze Hoong, group director of Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) at National Parks Board, said that its veterinary team had visited the RWS dolphin facility in Singapore on Thursday, and did not observe any "abnormal" behaviour during the visit.

He added that the AVS takes a "serious view" on ensuring that animal businesses comply with licensing requirements to safeguard animal health and welfare.