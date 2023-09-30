Video of group observing crocodile on Sungei Buloh trail filmed in 2020

What would you do if you saw a crocodile blocking your path on a nature trail?

For some people visiting Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, including a dad with a young daughter, it was to stop in their tracks and take photos and videos of the rare sighting.

A video of the incident uploaded on Wednesday (Sept 27) on TikTok sparked public concerns on safety, but AsiaOne understands that the clip was filmed in 2020.

In the clip, a small group can be seen standing on either side of the large reptile, as a child approaches the group. A man, presumably her father, can be heard saying: "Walk slowly."

Netizens who were alarmed by the dad's behaviour called him the "father of the year" and said that he was "underestimating the power" of the animal.

"Nice father," one netizen commented. "Instead of telling the daughter not to approach, he encouraged her to walk slowly. Crocodiles can outrun an adult, dude!"

Another wrote: "Ever see a hungry crocodile on Discovery Channel? They can sprint for God's sake, don't stand so near."

Others joked that the crocodile was "vegetarian" and that the girl was in no danger as there were other people between her and the crocodile for it to attack.

Estuarine crocodiles (Crocodylus porosus) are the largest reptiles in the world, reaching up to 6m in length and 1,000 to 1,500 kg in weight for males. They are known to swim freely in the Straits of Johor and are typically spotted at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and the northern coasts of Singapore.

Despite appearing sluggish on land, estuarine crocodiles can hit short bursts of speed.

According to NParks, they are usually found on mudflats or in water away from visitor routes. Warning signs are also present in areas they are spotted frequently, and visitors should heed the warnings and not veer off designated paths.

In the event of an encounter with the crocodiles, people should stay calm and back away slowly, and not to approach, provoke or feed the animals. If assistance is required, they can call the Reserve Information Counter at 6794 1401.

